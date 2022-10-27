Canale’s Restaurant to be guest chef at Oswego County Salvation Army

OSWEGO - Canale’s Restaurant will provide the final Salvation Army Guest Chef dinner this year from 4:30-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, or until sold out. They will be serving baked ziti, tossed salad with their house Italian dressing, and Italian bread and butter. Desserts and beverages will be provided by members of the Advisory Board. The dinner will be at the Salvation Army Worship and Service Center, 73 W. Second St., in Oswego. There is ample parking and the building is fully accessible. Masks are optional.
Canale’s Restaurant has been operated in Oswego by the family since 1954, using recipes that originated four generations ago with Anna Canale in Morolo, Italy. They offer homemade authentic Italian cuisine, served in a traditional family dining atmosphere. Many of their specialties are also available in food stores and for sale at their restaurant and take-out shop at 156 W. Utica St. in Oswego.
The Guest Chef Dinners are organized by the Advisory Board of The Salvation Army of Oswego County and offered to the community to raise funds for fresh-cooked meals and food pantry services in both Fulton and Oswego as well as other services provided to individuals and families in need throughout the county. In September, the corps provided 563 soup kitchen meals in Oswego and 237 in Fulton. It provided 109 Oswego households with groceries for 2,736 meals and 87 Fulton households with groceries for 2,133 meals. It also distributed over 1,000 loaves of bread and pastries. Ten households purchased low-cost foods through the Food Sense program of the Food Bank of Central New York. The corps operates a Bridging the Gap program that teaches life skills and gives a second chance to young people that have made poor decisions.
Preparations for the Christmas season are well under way. With reductions this year in several of the Army’s sources of support, the need for volunteers to stand with the kettles will be greater than ever. It is a very meaningful way to participate in the spirit of the season of giving for individuals, families, neighbors, businesses, clubs, and church groups.
Persons wishing to know more about The Salvation Army or to offer voluntary service are invited to call 315-343-6491 or stop at the office at 73 W. Second St. in Oswego, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
