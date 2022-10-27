Canale’s Restaurant to be guest chef at Oswego County Salvation Army

Nick Canale Jr. and Francesca Buccina are pictured in the take-out area of Canale’s Restaurant in Oswego. They will provide the Salvation Army Guest Chef public fundraising dinner at 73 W. Second St., Oswego, on Tuesday, Nov. 1, serving 4:30-6 p.m. or until sold out.

OSWEGO - Canale’s Restaurant will provide the final Salvation Army Guest Chef dinner this year from 4:30-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, or until sold out. They will be serving baked ziti, tossed salad with their house Italian dressing, and Italian bread and butter. Desserts and beverages will be provided by members of the Advisory Board. The dinner will be at the Salvation Army Worship and Service Center, 73 W. Second St., in Oswego. There is ample parking and the building is fully accessible. Masks are optional.

Canale’s Restaurant has been operated in Oswego by the family since 1954, using recipes that originated four generations ago with Anna Canale in Morolo, Italy. They offer homemade authentic Italian cuisine, served in a traditional family dining atmosphere. Many of their specialties are also available in food stores and for sale at their restaurant and take-out shop at 156 W. Utica St. in Oswego.

