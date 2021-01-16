Cancer fund donates $5,000 to Gouverneur hospital

The St. Lawrence County Cancer Fund recently made a $5,000 donation to Gouverneur Hospital to fund mammograms and lung cancer screenings for the under- and uninsured. Pictured are Dr. Robert Saidel,SLCCF board member; and Dr. George Dodds, GH medical director. Submitted photo
