Cancer Run receives donation

SeaComm recently made a donation of $250 to the Jerry’s Run for Cancer Organization. The funds helped with their annual motorcycle run, creating in honor of the late Jerry Ferguson, who lost his battle with cancer in 2012. Pictured are Kevin Sellers, Jerry’s Run for Cancer board member, and Danielle Uppstrom, SeaComm branch manager.
