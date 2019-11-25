BELFORT — In preparation for the Advent Season, a candlelight service will be held at St. Vincent de Paul’s Oratory at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3.
The night of song and prayer will include a message by Pastor Glen Olmstead.
Organizers of the event hope this service reminds participants of the simplicity of life, family, friends and neighbors as they prepare for the Christmas season.
During the summer a new roof was installed on the oratory along with some exterior repairs. The work was done by Cedarcrest Construction of Lowville at a cost of about $27,000.
The church, built in 1843-44 is said to be the oldest church between Utica and Canada and the Mohawk Valley and St. Lawrence River.
“Over the many years, St. Vincent de Paul Church has been renovated and repaired, however, it remains the same little white church standing where it was erected 175 years ago,” said Carol Schneeberger of St. Stephen’s parish, Croghan. “This historic church also continues to be a source of inspiration and remembrance of the many generations who came before us. The church was a faithful and helpful friend of the early settlers in their many struggles for a mere existence. Nestling close to its sides are the graves of those first settlers and builders of the church. The cemetery is well maintained by volunteers and continues to have plots available.”
In 1990 St. Vincent de Paul’s was designated as an Oratory and is a facility of St. Stephen’s, Croghan. The oratory can be used for special liturgies such as a funeral or to celebrate the oratory’s patronal feast.
