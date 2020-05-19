CANTON — The Adirondack Foundation’s Special and Urgent Needs Fund has awarded a $6,000 grant to Canton Day Care Center, 205 State St. Road, as part of a regional effort to mobilize resources in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Canton Day Care Center applied for funding to cover increased expenses related to COVID-19 public health directives and sanitation. The nonprofit center has remained open during the pandemic to provide care for children of essential workers, but the center reports overall enrollment has declined. Those interested in child care at the center are asked to contact Executive Director Nancy J. Addison at 315-379-1829. More information is available at cantondaycarecenter.org.
The Special and Urgent Needs Fund is a joint partnership between the Adirondack Foundation, Adirondack Energy, Boquet Foundation, Champlain National Bank, Charles R. Wood Foundation, Cloudsplitter Foundation, United Way of the Adirondack Region and other donors.
