Canton Farmers market receives grant
The Canton Farmers Market was awarded a $440 grant from the Canton Community Fund to purchase a tent sign, vendor plot, sandwich board and display items for the market information table. Shown at the market booth, back row, from left, are Ty Danboise, Chuck Bolesh, Julie Pratt, Chris Keefe, Mike Watkins, Guy Drake and David Kent; front row, from left, Neal Burdick, Brett Thatcher, Jewels LaRock, Lizzy Parson, Cat Bennet, Joyce Kent and Jean Tupper. Photo submitted

