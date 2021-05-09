CANTON — A fundraiser to purchase and install four wheelchair accessible picnic tables, eight benches and four trash receptacles adjacent the newly refurbished fountain in the Canton Village Park received a boost with a $2,000 donation from Canton VFW Post 1231 and its Ladies Auxiliary.
Several businesses, organizations and individuals have supported the cause with generous monetary gifts. Contributions can be made payable to the Canton Park & Fountain Fund (note park equipment in memo) and mailed to 17 Park St., Canton, NY 13617.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.