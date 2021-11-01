CHAUMONT — The Cape Vincent community came together Oct. 26 to thank Kari C. Aubertine for her dedication to the community, awarding her as the Cape Vincent Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year.
At the Wise Guys restaurant in Chaumont, Cape Vincent community leaders talked about Mrs. Aubertine’s drive, commitment and involvement in and around the town and village.
Darrell Aubertine, former state senator and Mrs. Aubertine’s father-in-law, presented the award.
“If you want the job done, find a busy person to do it,” he said. “And as most of you know, Kari is indeed a busy person.”
Mrs. Aubertine is a wife and mother to three children, a health teacher for multiple grades at Lyme Central School, and a volunteer for a number of Cape Vincent organizations. She and her husband also run a family farm.
She teaches yoga to children over the summers, and runs a summer yard sale every year with her mother with the proceeds dedicated to the Cape Vincent Food Pantry.
This past summer, she and her mother donated $700 to the pantry.
This year, Mrs. Aubertine alone ran the Cape Vincent summer youth recreation program through the Youth Commission, handling an average of 36 kids per day.
Mrs. Aubertine is also a survivor of breast cancer.
“Kari is very active, and very energetic,” Mr. Aubertine said. “She’s faced a lot of obstacles over the past few years, and she’s faced them head on, with poise, and most importantly, I believe, with optimism.”
Mrs. Aubertine said she was shocked, humbled and flattered to receive this year’s Citizen of the Year award. Specifically on the summer recreation program which seems to have prompted her recognition, Mrs. Aubertine said she was just trying to give her own children something of quality to do, and found there was much more interest in it than she expected.
“I was surprised by how well-received it was,” she said. “The rec hall caretaker said he’d never seen so many kids all at once in the park.”
She said there was a lot of planning that went into the project, but the end result was an incredible experience for Cape Vincent’s children.
