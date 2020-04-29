MASSENA — Organizers of a car and cycle show fundraiser that began in 2016 are looking for individuals who want to participate in a parade of vehicles this year.
Happy Days Car and Cycle Show event organizer Tammy Serge is hoping to put together a no-contact “cruising” of vehicles around the town.
“It’s for whoever would like to show off their vehicle. The car season usually starts by now. I know the car season is a big thing for everybody who’s a car person,” she said.
The car show season is on its way, and the Happy Days Car and Cycle Show has been held in the middle of August at the St. Lawrence Centre mall to raise funds for various organizations. But the corona pandemic may mean no event and opportunity to get together and show their passion this year.
“The one in the summer is still up in the air,” Ms. Serge said. “The whole idea is to raise money for our community.”
She said this is typically the time they begin looking for sponsors, and those sponsors would be difficult to find during the pandemic.
“It’s hard to do it with businesses closed,” she said.
If the show doesn’t take place, she would still like an opportunity for enthusiasts to get together and display their vehicle in a convoy around town. Everyone will stay in their vehicles at all times to adhere to the social distancing requirements.
“There won’t be any trophies or any fees,” she said. “We’re trying to look for interest in it first. Then we can start talking about where to meet and where we want to go. The more the merrier. I love my car. Mine and my husband’s would be in it. We’d really like to get the classic cars out. We’ve seen a few out and about.”
Anyone who’s interested can send a message on the Happy Days Car and Cycle Show’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HappyDays1931/.
