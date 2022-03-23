CARTHAGE — The 17th Annual Don Camidge Memorial Card Party contributed the most money ever to Hospice of Jefferson County. The card party, hosted by and held at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7227 was held Feb. 26 with 16 two-member teams playing Euchre.
The event raised $750 but due to Guyette golf tourney T-shirt sales and previous fundraising a check for $1,000 was presented to Hospice.
Prizes were given for the top three teams as well as last place. Ken Virkler and Jim Lomber placed first, followed by Vern LaVine and Tom Dutton and in third, Cliff Boshart and Pat Putman. Sabrina Intorica and Jane Reape were the last place team.
Presenting the prizes was Don Gerber, son of the event’s namesake.
