FULTON — Caring Community Advocates of Oswego County Committee, a subcommittee of the Rural Health Network of Oswego County, will soon be distributing care packages to seniors throughout Oswego County.
Earlier this year the committee began planning for a senior fair that would allow seniors to learn more about services and opportunities available in Oswego County. With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic plans came to a halt and the senior fair was cancelled.
The committee, which focuses on the health and wellbeing of seniors and their caregivers in Oswego County, remained determined to find a way for seniors in the community know that they were on the forefront of committee member’s minds.
“The committee was determined to find a way to reach the seniors in Oswego County and let them know that we care about them,” OCO’s Coordinator of Community Health, Leanna Cleveland, said. “That’s how we came up with the idea to create the care packages. We wanted to provide them with items that would be helpful and that they would enjoy, such as the items that they would receive at an in-person senior fair.”
Committee members reached out to local senior apartments, fire departments, police stations, churches, libraries, and town halls to determine where care packages could be distributed and how many would be needed. “We knew we had our work cut out for us. We needed to put together 1,965 care packages to be distributed at 29 locations,” said Cleveland.
Committee Chairperson Jennifer Rice said, “We weren’t sure how we would accomplish this with such a large number, but we knew that we could do it and that it would be an amazing opportunity to reach so many seniors in Oswego County. Committee members rallied and we quickly came up with a plan.”
Community organizations were contacted and they rose to the challenge coming forward with items to donate that include pill boxes, tissues, pens, reusable canvas and drawstring bags, magnets, and healthcare journals. Additionally, the committee put together a resource binder with local resources, healthcare proxy information, doctor appointment guides, nutrition tips, and falls prevention material.
The committee worked with Port City Printing in Oswego to have the binders professionally printed. “The committee agreed that the resource binder was incredibly important to include in the care packages,” said Rice. “We wanted to provide something that had helpful resource information one place. Many of us on the committee had created something similar for loved ones and it is no easy endeavor! We wanted to be able to do that for the seniors in our community to show them that we care about them and their health and wellbeing.”
Care packages will be distributed throughout Oswego County at community locations and senior apartments.
For those living at the following senior apartments care packages will be delivered to them automatically: Meadowview Apartments, Orchard Park, Waterworks Landing Apartments, Emery Grove Apartments, Fulton Mill Apartments, Oak Street Senior Apartments, Towpath Towers, Parkview Manor, Hamilton Homes, Minetto Senior Housing Facility, Pontiac Terrace Apartments, Seaway Lofts Apartments, Shadowbrook Senior Housing, Simeon-Dewitt Apartments, St. Luke Apartments, Austin Court Apartments, Bradley Place Apartments, Christopher Court Apartments, Paddocks Landing, Patrick Court Apartments, Village Center Apartments, Springbrook Apartments, Creekside Apartments, Bishop Commons, Saint Francis, Springside at Seneca, The Gardens.
Members of the Phoenix Police Department C.H.O.O.S.E Program will receive their bags through the police department.
For anyone not residing in a senior apartment visit one of the following locations to obtain a care package:
Phoenix Library: 34 Elm St., Phoenix
Week of Sept. 14, call to arrange pickup: 315-695-4355
Elim Grace Church: 340 W. First St., Oswego
8 a.m.-noon on Sept. 9
New Covenant Community Church: 400 E. Albany St.
10 a.m.-noon on Sept. 26
First United Methodist Church of Fulton: 1408 NY-176, Fulton
10 a.m.-noon on Sept. 11
Schroeppel Town Hall: 69 County Route 57A, Phoenix
Sept. 8-10 call for pickup: Helen Knipp 315-695-2801
CODY Fire Department: 31 Wilcox Road, Fulton
11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sept. 13
Village Pharmacy Central Square: 537 S. Main St., Central Square
Pickup when obtaining medications starting first week in September
Holy Trinity Parish of Fulton: 309 Buffalo St., Fulton
10-11:30 a.m. on Sept. 9
