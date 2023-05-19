CARTHAGE — Not held since before COVID, the Carthage Free Library hosted its wine-tasting fundraiser in May, teaming up with Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce for the event to have a dual purpose as a Business After Hours.

“We have not held this event since 2019, so I surprised at the turnout,” said Christina Bamberg, interim library director. “We had many tell us it was their first time at the library and one said he had not been there for years. With it being a chamber event it brought in people we don’t normally see and many said they would be back. They don’t usually do the Business After Hours as a fundraiser but it worked. People made contact with each other.”

