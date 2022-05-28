CARTHAGE — The Disabled Persons Action Organization announced on Friday that it has received a check for $5,000 from the Carthage Elks Lodge 1762 from the lodge’s Major Projects event held in March.
The March 5 event raised money for the New York State Elks Major Projects and other local organizations as has been done since 1964.
“The Carthage Elks takes the commitment to assisting organizations that aid those afflicted with cerebral palsy and other disabilities in the highest regard,” a news release says. “Therefore every year the Carthage Elks Lodge 1762 not only donates to the Major Projects Fund but also to dedicate funds to local organizations like DPAO.”
DPAO will use the money for programs and services for more than 500 families with developmental disabilities in Jefferson and Lewis counties.
