Carthage Free Library auction closes Dec. 10

CARTHAGE — Bids will be accepted until midnight Saturday for the Friends of the Carthage Free Library’s second annual Holiday Silent Auction. Place bids at CarthageFreeLibrary.org.

All items won in the online silent auction will be available in time for winners to give as gifts for the holidays. The auction is the library’s largest annual fundraiser.

