CARTHAGE — Bids will be accepted until midnight Saturday for the Friends of the Carthage Free Library’s second annual Holiday Silent Auction. Place bids at CarthageFreeLibrary.org.
All items won in the online silent auction will be available in time for winners to give as gifts for the holidays. The auction is the library’s largest annual fundraiser.
Each item will have a minimum starting bid of at least 30% of the item’s value. At the end of the bidding period, the highest bidder will submit their online payment and then pick up the item at the library. Payments for auction items include PayPal or Venmo, major credit cards, cash or checks made out to Carthage Free Library.
All proceeds from the Holiday Silent Auction support the free public programs and operations of the Carthage Free Library, 412 Budd St. The library presents a busy 12-month calendar of free literary events including book clubs for adults and teens, a monthly teen activity night, a weekly children’s story hour, computer classes for seniors, tai chi classes, crafts, a summer reading program with activities for children and teens and presentations by special guests.
The library also maintains a busy business center with five computers, black and white printing, fax, scanning, laminating, free access to Ancestry.com and high speed internet throughout the library.
Contact Christina Bamberg, interim library-director, with questions by calling 315-493-2620 or email: cbamberg@ncls.org.
