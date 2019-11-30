Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy with snow developing during the afternoon. High 32F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low 24F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.