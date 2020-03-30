CARTHAGE — Stepping up to the challenge put forth by Helen Keller to Lions International in the early years of the organization, the Carthage Lions Chapter continues to collect used eyeglasses to aid others.
Founded in 1917, Lions International’s mission has always been to give back to the community — “To Serve.”
Early in the history of Lions International, Miss Keller, an American author, political activist and lecturer who was deaf and blind, challenged the Lions to be the champions of the blind and visually impaired.
Throughout the years, the organization has done a great deal to help preserve vision, restore sight and mitigate the effects of poor eyesight and blindness.
One of those projects is the recycling of used eyeglasses. Lions make glasses and better sight possible for people all over the world who otherwise could not afford glasses.
Carthage Lions recycle approximately 1,000 pairs of used eyeglasses each year from the community and school district.
Collection boxes are at each building in the Carthage Central School District as well as at area businesses — Fuller Insurance Agency, Jose O’Connors and Carthage Savings and Loan — at service organizations — the Elks Lodge, Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion posts.
“Old glasses should be donated so people in need of them will have glasses,” said Lion Deanna Genito, chairperson of the recycling program.
She said the donated eyewear are taken to the LeRay Walmart where they are cleaned, adjusted and the prescription is checked. Then they are taken to a hub for distribution throughout the nation or to third-world countries or to disaster areas.
According to Mrs. Genito, the Carthage Lions also assist in providing needed eye glasses to children and adults in the Carthage School District. Applications for the program are available at each building within the district.
