CARTHAGE — Carthage Savings is donating $42,000 to 22 community food pantries in Jefferson and Lewis counties, the bank announced Monday. Checks will be handed out this week.
“Our board is always instrumental in taking immediate and needed action in our community,” said Thomas H. Piché, CEO of Carthage Savings. “We know that this is a particularly hard time of year for many community members. Food and supplies run short in many households. With the cost of everything rising, we wanted to provide some support.”
