Casella donates $5,000 to United Way of ADK

Casella Waste Management recently made a donation of $5,000 to the United Way of the Adirondack Region Inc. The funds will assist in their 2021 campaign. Pictured, from left, are Kathy Snow, United Way ADK director of development; Nicole Cline, Casella Waste territory manager; Bill Myers, Casella Waste general manager; and John Bernardi, United Way ADK president and CEO. Submitted photo