Catholic Charities food pantry remains open, also delivers

FULTON - The food pantry at Catholic Charities of Oswego County remains open during the pandemic, said Mary Margaret Pekow, executive director. “The food pantry is open from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Safely pick up food and still maintain social distancing.
“We are also delivering food and other needed items within Oswego County as long as we have them. We are also running a warm line for anyone who needs to chat. Call 315-598-3980 to chat and by 2 p.m. for same day delivery.”
For more information on supporting CCOC, or making a donation to the food pantry, contact Catholic Charities of Oswego County at 315-598-3980. For more information on CCOC, visit https://ccoswego.com. People can also find them on Facebook, Instagram (catholiccharitiesofoswegocounty), and on Twitter (@cathcharOswego).
