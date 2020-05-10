Catholic Charities food pantry remains open, also delivers

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High near 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 38F. SSW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.