Catholic Charities receives $5,000 grant from Oswego County COVID-19 Fund

FULTON - Catholic Charities of Oswego County (CCOC), recently received a $5,000 grant from the Oswego County COVID-19 Fund to help families in need during this stay-at-home protocol, it was announced by Mary-Margaret Pekow, CCOC executive director.
“We are extremely grateful for this grant which helps us provide recreational activities to families in need, and assist with stress and family bonding through the distribution of family activity bags,” Pekow said. The COVID-19 fund is an affiliate fund of the Central New York Community Foundation, with support from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation, the United Way of Greater Oswego County, and the Oswego County Community Foundation.
For more information on supporting CCOC, or to make a donation, contact Catholic Charities of Oswego County at 315-598-3980. For more information on CCOC, visit https://ccoswego.com. People can also find them on Facebook, Instagram (catholiccharitiesofoswegocounty), and on Twitter (@cathcharOswego). For information on the Central New York Community Foundation, visit www.cnycf.org.
