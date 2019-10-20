FULTON- Catholic Charites of Oswego County (CCOC), is seeking donations of turkeys to help feed local families this Thanksgiving, it was announced by Mary Margaret Pekow, CCOC executive director.
“Our goal is to collect 350 fresh or frozen turkeys,” Pekow said. “We want to help local families have a great Thanksgiving. Turkey size should be 12 to 15 pounds and we would like to receive them by Nov. 15 at our office, 808 W. Broadway, Fulton.”
Anyone with questions can contact Brenda or Kelly in the office at (315) 598-3980.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.