Cathy Crisafulli’s block receives Fulton Block Builder Pride Grant to assist State Street Church

FULTON - Cathy Crisafulli is a 2022 Fulton Block Builder (FBB) Block Leader who for the past two years has led her block to apply for a FBB Pride Grant to assist State Street United Methodist Church. “The church is a historical building in our neighborhood and does so much good for the community. Our block wanted to ‘give back’. Each year the FBB Pride Grant has helped the church with much needed repairs such as brick pointing, painting and new clothing drop box. What’s more, our block participants personally helped purchase plants for landscaping and provided tools to the parish.”
Membership in the State Street United Methodist Church may be small but are mighty in their contributions to the community. They offer free monthly dinners, support the Salvation Army soup kitchen, donate much needed items to people displaced by house fires, collect clothing for the needy via a parking lot drop box, host blood drives, Boy Scout meetings and rummage sales. This year, when the parishioners learned that there would be no meat in the Salvation Army’s holiday food boxes, they donated $2,000.
