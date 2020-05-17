Central Square American Legion, still serving

CENTRAL SQUARE - The American Legion was founded in 1919 on four pillars (veterans, children, national defense and Americanism). In recognition of one of these pillars, the Central Square American Legion Post recognizes April as children and youth month.
The roots of the children and youth pillar dates to the combat-weary doughboys who founded The American Legion. They survived trench warfare, machine-gun firefights, mid-air dogfights and mustard gas.
When they called their first caucus at Paris in 1919, they focused not on themselves but on the children and youth of America. They knew that children were made orphans by the war, and that many had little chance to succeed without help. The slogan they coined resonates today: “A Square Deal for Every Child.”
So, it seemed fitting that when the legion and its other groups (Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion and Post 915 Riders) heard about the food program shortage in the Central Square Central School District (CSCSD) they stepped up to serve. The district feeds about 1,600 kids who qualify for free or reduced meals.
However, considering impact COVID has on families, they have been providing for all students where there is a need. This is where the donation from the Central Square Legion groups will be put to good use.
On April 27, Ken Robarge (Post Commander and representing the Legion 915 Riders) along with Mike Hall representing the Sons of the American Legion and Katie Coe representing the Auxiliary were honored to be able to present CSCSD Superintendent Tom Colabufo with the check for $2,500 for the school food pantry. No student should go hungry due to this pandemic and the Central Square American Legion helped ensure that students will have enough to eat during this pandemic.
