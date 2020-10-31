CENTRAL SQUARE — The Lions Club Christmas Project has been a major project for the Central Square club for over 50 years. In the early years, the baskets were rather small and consisted mostly of a few canned items. Over the years the baskets have grown in both quantity and quality to the point where each basket is truly a complete Christmas dinner.
The Lions have been better able to meet the increased demands and the growing number of needy families because of the community support by churches, organizations, schools, businesses and private individual donations. Monetary donations and toys (only new items) can be made to the committee or to any Lions Club member. Checks should be made out to the Central Square Lions Christmas Baskets and may be mailed to Central Square Lions Club, PO Box 406, Central Square, 13036.
If anyone is aware of any needy person or family, call 315-676-3895. Provide address, telephone number and directions to their home. Each family will be interviewed. Priority will be given to families referred by school nurses and staff. Baskets will be distributed according to need and the depth of available resources with a limit of 100 baskets. Cutoff for new referrals is Dec. 1.
Email matthysr@aol.com for more information.
