Central Square Lions Christmas basket program

CENTRAL SQUARE - The Lions of Central Square are preparing for their annual Christmas basket program. If anyone knows of someone who could use some assistance this holiday season, call Dick Matthys 315-676-3895 or any other Lion member.
Anyone wishing to make a donation of canned goods, toys or money can call. Arrangements will be made to pick up these donations.
All referrals must be in no later than Dec. 1.
