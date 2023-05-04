RODMAN — An impressive turnout was on hand on Sunday at Gordon E. Cole Memorial Park for the kickoff of the 51st South Jefferson Little League season.
Over 120 players were announced on to the field at the U10 and U12 levels for the ceremony. South Jefferson Little League president Matt Burdick was presented a sponsor check from Northern Credit Union for $3,000 as a title sponsor for the uniforms this season. Bob Johnson Chevrolet Buick also presented a $500 check on behalf of the Chevy Youth Baseball Program.
Lisa Worden, Town of Rodman Supervisor, threw out the ceremonial first pitch. Sunday’s events kicked off a two-month stretch of games in Southern Jefferson County at fields in Rodman, Tyner field in Adams Center, Grace Community Church in Adams, Ellisburg and Henderson. Each team will play a 12-game season as well as playoffs.
The season will conclude with a closing ceremony on Friday, June 16 in Rodman.
