Chaumont Fire Department to hold golf tournament

CHAUMONT — The Chaumont Fire Department will host the second annual Glenn Dodge Memorial Golf Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Bay Breeze Golf Link in Chaumont.
Dodge was a member of the Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department for 80 years before he died in Jan. 2022 at the age of 104.
To sign up, teams can call Tom Donovan at 585-703-8372. The $75 entry fee includes lunch, carts, and greens fees.
Teams must have four people.
After golf, teams can expect to see an after party with awards, live music, a cash bar, and more food.
People who call to sign up must have their captain’s name and crew members.
Currently, there are 11 teams signed up, 2nd Assistant Fire Chief with the Chaumont Fire Department Heather Lipczynski said.
Lipczynski said the teams will play the nine-hole golf course twice, making it an 18-hole tournament.
Lipczynski said they had “hit the summer running” last year and did a lot of fundraising for their new fire truck and the department wanted to establish a scholarship in Dodge’s memory.
“That was a great way to also honor him in our eyes,” she said.
A portion of the proceeds will go to the scholarship for Lyme Central School seniors; the rest will go towards a new fire truck.
“(The money is) going back to the community whatever way you look at it,” she said.
Last year’s event drew just four teams, but ended up “being a huge success” which resulted in the event breaking even.
“I think that now that we have 11 teams, that this year will be even greater,” she said.
Seeing the support from the community is “everything” Lipczynski said.
Raffle items for the event so far includes alcohol baskets, some gift baskets, some golf baskets, and more.
The department is still accepting sponsorship for holes, and people interested can reach out to Donovan at his phone number above. They are also still looking for raffle items as well.
They are looking to have around a total of 20 teams, and the deadline is Sept. 7 to sign up.
