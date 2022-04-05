OSWEGO - The Oswego County Humane Society is hold a chicken barbecue fundraiser at the Oswego Moose Lodge from noon until sold out on Sunday, April 10.
In the animal welfare world, spring is renamed “kitten season”, a time with increased numbers of homeless and unwanted kittens in the community.
Each dinner is $12 which comes with a half chicken, salt potatoes, beans, a bun and a dessert.
Funds raised will go to the care of these kittens including food and supplies, vaccines, medical care and their spay/neuter surgeries
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.