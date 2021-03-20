Chicken barbecue to support United Way

OSWEGO - A chicken barbecue will be held from noon-3 p.m. or until sold out on Thursday, March 25 at Woodchuck Saloon, 1 Mitchell St., Oswego.
Cost is $10 per dinner. Presale orders are available by calling 315-806-3430 or by visiting https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/UnitedWayofGreaterOswegoCount_1/Chickenbbq-032521.html
Proceeds will benefit the United Way of Greater Oswego County.
