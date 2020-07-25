OSWEGO — Trinity Catholic School, located at 115 E. 5th St., will hold a chicken or pulled pork dinner in Oswego to support their scholarship fund.
Dinners are $12 and can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 26 in the parking lot of the school.
Pre-sale orders are recommended and can be made by calling 315-343-6700 and leaving a name, number and type and number of dinners or via Paypal at PayPal.me/trinityhomeandschool.
Cash and checks will be accepted at pick-up.
