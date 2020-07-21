FULTON — The Board of Directors of the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County (CAC) has had to make the unfortunate, but necessary, decision to completely cancel Wing Fest 2020.
According to CAC Executive Director Tory L. DeCaire, “Our hope to postpone Wing Fest for the fall has dissipated and we are instead going to change direction to put our efforts toward a CAC Golf Tournament to be held Sept. 14, 2020. I hope we can count on our community for their support or, even better, to get a team together to go have some fun while providing some much needed assistance to the children in our area.”
CAC Board President John Zanewych states, “In addition to being a fun event for our community, Wing Fest has been the primary fundraising event for the CAC. Unfortunately, due to our current situation, we’ve had to make the hard decision to cancel Wing Fest but, after much discussion and as it currently stands, the board feels that this new golf event can be held safely with proper precautions in place.”
The new CAC Golf Tournament will be a captain and crew event held at Battle Island State Park on Sept. 14 with a shotgun start scheduled for 9 a.m. Golfers can register their four-person team for $400 per team which includes 18 holes of golf, two golf carts, door prizes, entry into a $10,000 hole-in-one contest as well as various other contests, door prizes and much more. The event will be held rain or shine.
To learn more about registering a team or for hole and event sponsorship information, visit the website: www.oswegocac.org/events email: sarah.weigelt@oswegocac.org or call: (315) 592-4453 ext. 3117
