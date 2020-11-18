Children’s Board 31st Annual Poinsettia Sale

OSWEGO - The Children’s Board of Oswego launched its 31st Annual Poinsettia Sale during its October meeting. Each year, members of the board sell and deliver an average of 450 of the Christmas potted plants. The poinsettia sale continues to be the largest fundraiser coordinated by the Children’s Board, and makes up most of the group’s budget.
“It is a popular fundraiser,” said Mary Bucher, event chairperson, “we are so grateful to our loyal supporters who anticipate the sale each year. The board’s 2020 goal is to raise $3,000 after costs.”
Bucher said the group will sell the plants in color choices of red or pink. They will be available in six and eight inch pots. The plants will sell for $12 for the medium and $22 for the large.
The proceeds from this fundraiser will help the Children’s Board meet some of its anticipated goals for 2020-2021. Those goals include sponsoring a Children’s Fund Christmas 2020, continuing the monthly adoption of an identified family in need by supplying clothing and household items, donation to local CAC (Children Advocacy Center), and offering a donation to food pantries in the community. The Children’s Board will facilitate the distribution of materials during Poison Prevention month. Scholarships for high school seniors graduating in 2021 will be offered with the proceeds as well.
To place a poinsettia order, contact any Children’s Board member, call Mary Bucher at 315-532-3247 or email mary.bucher1@gmail.com. Poinsettia orders will be taken until Monday, Nov. 23. Delivery/pickup of the plants will be held on Dec. 4. Donors can pick up their poinsettia plants at the Oswego Elks Lodge on West Bridge Street via drive through, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. or members of the board can do contactless delivery.
For more information about the Children’s Board or its programs, contact the Children’s Board at oswegochildrensboard@gmail.com , visit the website at www.oswegochildrensboard.com or check their Facebook Page.
