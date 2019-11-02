Children’s Board 30th Annual Poinsettia Sale

OSWEGO - The Children’s Board of Oswego launched its 30th Annual Poinsettia Sale during its October meeting. Each year, members of the board sell and deliver an average of 450 of the popular Christmas potted plants. The poinsettia sale continues to be the largest fundraiser coordinated by the Children’s Board, and makes up most of the group’s budget.
“It is a popular fundraiser,” said Mary Bucher, event chairperson, “we are so grateful to our loyal supporters who anticipate the sale each year. The board’s 2019 goal is to raise $3,000 after costs.” Bucher said the group will sell the plants in color choices of red or pink. They will be available in 6 and 8 inch pots. The plants will sell for $12 for the medium and $22 for the large.
The proceeds from this fundraiser will help the Children’s Board meet some of its anticipated goals for 2019-2020. Those goals include sponsoring a children’s performance at Harborfest 2020, bringing additional arts and culture opportunities into the community for youth, continuing the monthly adoption of an identified family in need by supplying clothing and household items, sponsorship of an author visit and book give away, and offering a free skating event scheduled during the holiday vacation at SUNY Oswego. The Children’s Board will continue to provide child-oriented tours through the Oswego Hospital, and facilitate the distribution of materials during Poison Prevention Month. Scholarships for high school seniors graduating in 2020 will be offered with the proceeds as well.
To place a poinsettia order, contact any Children’s Board member, call Mary Bucher at 315-532-3247 or email mary.bucher1@gmail.com. Poinsettia orders will be taken until Tuesday, Nov. 19. Delivery/pickup of the plants will be held on Dec. 6. Donors can pick up their poinsettia plants at the Oswego Elks Lodge on West Bridge Street, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. or orders can be delivered by members of the board.
For more information about the Children’s Board or its programs, contact the Children’s Board at oswegochildrensboard@gmail.com, visit the website at www.oswegochildrensboard.com or check them out on their Facebook Page.
