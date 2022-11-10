WATERTOWN — The Children’s Home of Jefferson County has begun its annual Holiday Appeal Campaign to raise donations for the holiday season.
The campaign is accepting donations through the new year for the more than 200 foster youth in care of the agency, as well as the hundreds of kids, teenagers, adults and families for whom it provides services in the community. Kristy Auman, administration operations support specialist at CHJC, said the drive for donations primarily happens up to Christmas. It is important that any physical donations CHJC receives are new, not used.
“We do have children only months old, up to 18-year-olds; most folks assume we have mostly kids, but we also have teenagers,” Ms. Auman said.
Monetary donations are preferred, but physical donations the Children’s Home enjoys include school supplies, board games, decks of cards, gift cards to clothing stores, quilts and other items donors believe would be useful for families.
“We’re happy to accept any sort of donation, it never is a waste. We push out as much as we can,” Ms. Auman said. “We welcome anything and we’re just happy that anybody thinks of us.”
