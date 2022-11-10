Children’s Home begins holiday donation drive

The Children’s Home of Jefferson County on State Street in Watertown. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The Children’s Home of Jefferson County has begun its annual Holiday Appeal Campaign to raise donations for the holiday season.

The campaign is accepting donations through the new year for the more than 200 foster youth in care of the agency, as well as the hundreds of kids, teenagers, adults and families for whom it provides services in the community. Kristy Auman, administration operations support specialist at CHJC, said the drive for donations primarily happens up to Christmas. It is important that any physical donations CHJC receives are new, not used.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.