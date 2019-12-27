WATERTOWN — Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals of Northern New York at Samaritan Medical Center awarded $399,152 for the benefit of local children in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties in 2019; made possible with community support, corporate partners, and a commitment to CMN.
Funds are used in two ways: providing direct assistance to families facing a medical crisis, including travel reimbursement and training service dogs; and capital equipment purchases for specialized equipment needed to treat or test children and adolescents.
The application process for the allocation of funds is simple and based on need rather than income. The CMN Allocations Committee, comprised of representatives from local partner organizations such as Walmart and Sam’s Club, physicians and staff from Samaritan, and local media partners WWTI ABC 50 and The Border 106.7, meets on a quarterly basis to review requests for assistance.
So far this year, CMN has used a total of $113,435 to help 74 children and their families with medical expenses; disbursed $100,000 of its 10-year $1 million pledge to the Car-Freshner Center for Women and Children; and purchased $185,717 worth of pediatric equipment for child-centered areas of the hospital, including a fluid warmer in the Emergency Department, a new physiological monitoring system in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, a new transport incubator for newborns needing transfer, and pediatric IV arm and pump simulator sets for nursing education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.