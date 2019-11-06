WATERTOWN — Each year, the Border 106.7/94 Rock Children’s Miracle Network’s Radiothon is broadcast to listeners with stories of courage and hope from patients, their families and staff at Samaritan Medical Center.
This year marks the 19th anniversary of the radiothon, which started at 6 a.m. Wednesday and will continue until 6 p.m. Friday.
For each of the three days, Border 106.7 DJ Johnny Spezzano and 94 Rock DJ Lance Hale ask listeners on-air to pledge their support by making one-time gifts or becoming “Miracle Makers” that give a monthly donation to the cause. This year’s Radiothon features seven new stories of kids helped by Children’s Miracle Network as they battle medical conditions. These kids include:
Last year the radiothon raised $110,447 for Children’s Miracle Network. The money was used to purchase $176,000 in pediatric equipment for child-centered areas of Samaritan Medical Center and more than $58,000 provided direct financial assistance to families of local children through Samaritan’s Direct Financial Assistance Program.
Those wishing to donate may do so by texting “BORDERKIDS” to 51555, calling (315) 755-KID, or going to: https://donate.mygift4kids.org/-/donor/y/1856/89/24.
