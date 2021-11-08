WATERTOWN — Year after year, the stories of local north country families impacted by Children’s Miracle Network are shared during a radiothon to raise money for the organization to continue the work it does in the area.
The 21st annual Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon kicked off Wednesday and continued through Friday. This year, the effort raised $140,568.02. Last year, the Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon brought in $163,400 — a record amount for the fundraiser.
All funds raised for Children’s Miracle Network stay local. Funds are used to purchase advanced life-saving medical equipment needed to care for children at Samaritan Medical Center and also to support capital projects like the Car-Freshner Center for Women and Children.
Additionally, Children’s Miracle Network of NNY offers a Direct Family Assistance Program to families in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties who have children facing medical crises.
