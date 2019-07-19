WATERTOWN — The tri-county area raised $81,463 for Children’s Miracle Network of Northern New York at Samaritan Medical Center, as part of the national Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals fundraising campaign.
Donations were made from June 10 to July 7 at seven Walmart and Sam’s Club locations. Along with at-register donations, fundraising events included car shows, BINGO, cookouts and an appearance by the Budweiser Clydesdales.
These funds will support child-centered areas of Samaritan through the funding of capital projects and purchase of critical pediatric equipment. In addition, funds are used to provide financial assistance to local families with a child facing with a medical crisis for travel expenses and other out-of-pocket medical costs.
For more information on the network, call 315-785-4053.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.