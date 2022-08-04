Potsdam children’s museum seeks donations

North Country Children’s Museum, 10 Raymond St., Potsdam. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — The North Country Children’s Museum’s fundraising campaign to renovate the museum and double its size has raised just over $2 million of its $2.3 million goal.

The museum is now asking the public for donations to close the roughly $300,000 gap toward what the museum has dubbed its “We’re Growing Up” campaign.

