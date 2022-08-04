POTSDAM — The North Country Children’s Museum’s fundraising campaign to renovate the museum and double its size has raised just over $2 million of its $2.3 million goal.
The museum is now asking the public for donations to close the roughly $300,000 gap toward what the museum has dubbed its “We’re Growing Up” campaign.
Sharon V. Williams, the museum’s executive director, said they’re looking at seeking construction bids for the expansion this month or next, and anticipate construction starting in October. They’re planning a grand opening in December 2023.
“We’re excited. Our numbers are back up. We’ve had programming that’s really brought people in,” she said. “The second floor is coming along.”
They’re working with a design firm out of Toronto called Blue Rhino. They’ve done interactive exhibits for the Ontario Science Center and other museums around North America. They’re going to build the exhibits off site before they’re installed in what will be the new second floor.
“We’ll be sharing those with the public as those things move forward,” Ms. Williams said. “We’re really excited about the future and everything that’s coming to the museum. We’re looking forward to the expansion being on schedule.”
A big part of the $2 million raised came through the 2019 Downtown Revitalization Initiative program, which garnered the village of Potsdam $10 million to invest in downtown expansions and new projects.
On Thursday, Ms. Williams announced a recent $60,000 from NuMed for Children, a Hopkinton-based company that makes pediatric cardiac devices.
“We are so grateful to NuMed and its leadership for this incredible support. With this contribution, donors like (company president) Al Tower and NuMed are making a huge impact and enriching the lives of children and families in our community,” Ms. Williams said in a prepared statement.
