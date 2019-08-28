OSWEGO - The Oswego City Youth Bureau will host Bingo Day at St. Francis Commons to honor Grandparents Day at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8.
Bingo day is a collaboration between the city of Oswego and St. Francis Commons allowing children to travel to St. Francis to play bingo with the residents. The event is free for both residents and children and will offer prizes, snacks and refreshments.
“Bingo Day is a great activity for our community, giving our children and the folks at St. Francis an opportunity to interact and enjoy a day together to acknowledge Grandparents Day,” said Oswego Mayor William Barlow Jr.
“This event is a great collaboration between the city of Oswego Youth Bureau and St. Francis Commons,” he said. “Offering fun and unique events like Bingo Day brings our community closer together and supports both senior citizen and youth programming, improving the quality of life for Oswego residents of all ages.”
“Events like Bingo Day give the kids and our senior citizens a chance to spend time together and exchange stories,” said Jennifer Losurdo, youth activities coordinator for the city of Oswego. “Both the children and senior citizens always enjoy this event and leave smiling!”
St. Francis Commons is located at 12 Burkle St., Oswego. The event can accommodate up to 30 children on a first come, first serve basis.
Any child interested in the vent should call Jennifer Losurdo at the Oswego City County Youth Bureau to register at (315) 349-3451.
