WATERTOWN — A drive-by Christmas parade for residents and staff will take place outside of Samaritan Summit Village on Christmas Eve.
Beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the parade is meant to let residents and staff know how much they’re appreciated, supported and loved.
Organizer Alex Peer will be at the top of the hill outside the facility with his Santa suit on to greet everyone and will stay until the last car goes through the parade.
Anyone interested in joining the parade can get in the line up, which will start at the top of the hill in front of Summit Village, cars can line up going down the hill. Attendees are asked to bring a bell to ring “for all to hear.”
