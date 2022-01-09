OSWEGO - Members of the Oswego Children’s Board got together for the second year in a row to create hats, scarves and mittens to donate to the Children’s Fund, Inc. for their Christmas gift giveaway. Pictured from left, back row are: LaDonna Tucker, co-president of Children’s Board; Val Gerber, co-chair of the Scholarship Committee; and Norma Barnes, co-president. In the front row are: Cindy Mather and Roberta Barbera, co chairs of the Families in Need Committee. Barbera is also a member of the Children’s Fund, Inc. The Children’s Board, previously, made a financial donation to Children’s Fund to help meet the needs of children in the Oswego area.
