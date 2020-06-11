MEXICO - Many recently learned about the new Blessing Box placed in front of the First United Methodist Church in Mexico (FUMC). Many also know there is a similar Blessing Box at the United Methodist Church (UMC) in Lycoming. Recently a challenge was presented to both congregations to raise funds to keep the boxes stocked.
Both of the Blessing Boxes are telephone booth sized structures located outside the churches. Both hold a variety of food items, paper products, personal hygiene items and more. And both are designed to meet the extra needs of folks in the communities
The challenge presented to the congregations, by their pastors, was to raise a combined $500. If the challenge was met, the churches would each receive $250. If the amount exceeded $500, the excess would be donated to the Mexico Food Pantry. An additional incentive to reach the $500 was given by the two pastors: Mexico FUMC Pastor Grace Warren agreed to dye her hair pink, and Lycoming UMC Pastor Brandin Greco would shave his head.
When asked why the challenge was created, Greco responded, “There are so many opportunities to give in our community and both churches are filled with people with incredible giving hearts. We wanted to create a fun way to challenge and focus their giving.”
The challenge was set in motion and donations came in. By the time the deadline of May 15, was reached, there was quite a surprise. “Together we came up with a total of $1,895,” reports Warren
Would Warren and Greco follow through on their promises?
Yes. Warren appeared on video with pink/plum hair and Greco shaved his head.
When asked how hair became the reward for this challenge, Greco responds, “Well just speaking for myself after several months without a haircut it was an easy decision to give it up. As for Grace, she wasn’t willing to shave her head but she said she would join in the fun by dyeing her hair.”
Considering why the congregations gave above and beyond, Greco states simply, “They feel that they have been blessed and given so much from God, that to give back through giving to their community is a continuation of that blessing.”
Greco and Lori Behling, Mexico FUMC Outreach Committee Chairperson, delivered the monetary donations from their respective churches to Martha Sturtz, Mexico Food Pantry on May 28. “Martha was amazed at the amount that was raised,” reports Greco.
In response to the giving Warren says, “Well done. And thank you so much for reaching out to the community.”
