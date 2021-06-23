WATERTOWN — The Rock Closet, 221 State St., will host an anniversary celebration at 11 a.m. Thursday, marking a year since its move to downtown.
The Rock Closet, created three years ago, is operated by The Rock Church, 24650 Hinds Road, Watertown. Last year, Rock Closet moved from the church to its expanded location on State Street.
The move allowed the church to assist more residents in the city who may lack transportation. All items at the charity are free.
“Watertown’s support has promoted the continued success of the Closet,” Rock Church Pastor Myron K. Jamerson said. “Moving to State Street was a great move. Serving over 5,000 families in one year is a huge milestone for us.”
The charity is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first Saturdays of the month.
Thursday’s celebration, which concludes at 2 p.m., will also feature refreshments and door prizes.
