Cider Run sets new course for 2019

MEXICO - The annual Mexico Library Cider Run & Walk, a 5K event and 1-mile Fun Run that benefits the town’s public library, is set for Saturday, Sept. 21 in the village of Mexico.
New this year is a slight change in the first steps of the race course, due to a road closure. Runners will take a lap on the high school track, before taking to village streets, via Main Street and Wayne Street at the front of the high school. The altered course was necessary because the County Route 16 bridge, which typically carries runners shortly after the race start, is undergoing repairs and is closed to foot and vehicle traffic.
Organizers met to decide how to reroute runners because of the road closure, and mapped a course that would maintain the integrity of the chip-timed race at 3.1 miles (5 kilometers). The Fun Run is run (or walked) completely on the high school stadium track; participants will complete four laps.
This is the Cider Run’s 29th year, and has maintained its popularity with the regional running community. The course weaves through picturesque village streets, and is staffed with a band of volunteers, many of whom return year after year. Some even request to work a certain spot on the race route, said Julie Forbes, race coordinator. There is a water station at the halfway point, and timer at the 2-mile mark, and emergency responders available as well.
Volunteers include community members, and support from the Mexico Volunteer Fire Department and McFee Ambulance, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department, and Mexico High School’s Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC).
The post-race party – this year held at the stadium, where there are restrooms and plenty of space for gathering - includes refreshments of locally sourced apple cider, bagels, and apples. Prizes are awarded for age group race times, and drawings are held for larger prizes. Forbes said the race relies on sponsors each year to support the event. The race typically draws about 100 runners, but has reached the 150 mark in the past.
The one-mile Fun Run begins at 8:30 a.m., and the 5K begins at 9 a.m. Arrive early to pick up race packets and bibs. Both start and finish lines are on the high school track, in the refurbished Mexico Tigers stadium. Parking is behind the high school, and can be accessed by Main Street or Liberty Street.
Proceeds from the race fund the library’s many programs, said Forbes. This is the library’s main annual fundraiser.
Registration and information is available online at Lightboxreg.com, or a paper registration form is available at the library, 3269 Main St., Mexico. Same-day registration begins at 7:45 a.m.
Cost for the 5K race is $30 for advanced registration and $35 for same-day registration. The cost to participate in the fun run is $1.
For more information contact Julie Forbes, CiderRun2020@gmail.com, or visit @Mexico Library 5k Cider Run and Walk on Facebook
