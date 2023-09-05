WATERTOWN — The City Council voted Tuesday night to grant Hospice of Jefferson County $225,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds in support of the organization’s recently completed renovations and expansions that is contingent on the city receiving an opinion from Hospice’s lawyer and reimbursement if it is found that ARPA funds cannot be used.

The vote was 3-2 with the three “yes” votes coming from council members Lisa A. Ruggiero, Clifford G. Olney and Patrick J. Hickey, with the “no” votes coming from council member Sarah V. Compo Pierce and Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.