WATERTOWN — The City Council voted Tuesday night to grant Hospice of Jefferson County $225,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds in support of the organization’s recently completed renovations and expansions that is contingent on the city receiving an opinion from Hospice’s lawyer and reimbursement if it is found that ARPA funds cannot be used.
The vote was 3-2 with the three “yes” votes coming from council members Lisa A. Ruggiero, Clifford G. Olney and Patrick J. Hickey, with the “no” votes coming from council member Sarah V. Compo Pierce and Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix initially said that it’s clear in the federal registry that congregate housing is not an allowed use for ARPA funds.
What he said is eligible, however, is if some of the ventilation were being upgraded or renovated in an existing facility.
Olney said that if a problem comes up after the resolution has been passed, then the city can address it at that time.
Ruggiero said that the funds can be used for the installation and improvement of the ventilation systems in congregate healthcare settings, and says that the Northern New York Community Foundation, which also granted Hospice of Jefferson County $222,500, used the same criteria and deemed that it was an allowable use.
Mix said he has seen all the regulations, but says “it’s not a complete picture.”
Compo Pierce asked Mix if they could get clarity from federal representatives, and he said that he believed it would be tough to “get a clear answer” from who they need to get an answer from.
“With any of these projects, you’re taking a risk, but some are clearer than others,” Mix said.
City attorney H. Todd Bullard said he believes there is a middle ground that could be reached by having a legal opinion from one of Hospice’s lawyers.
Smith continued to express concern that if the council gives money to one nonprofit, then it opens the door to grant money to other nonprofits.
Ruggiero then said that the City Council had passed resolutions for Transitional Living Services of Northern New York, United Way of Northern New York and Neighbors of Watertown.
“We do, certainly help other not-for-profits,” she said.
Compo Pierce said that she believes that there should “be a fair process similar to what the county did having the Community Foundation allocating the funds.”
She also said that there should be an assessment done that shows Hospice’s financial standing against the financial standing of other nonprofits in the community.
“How do we know that Hospice has the greatest need for funding? I think the answer is we don’t,” she said.
Ruggiero said that other nonprofits are deserving, but in the Hospice case, she feels they are deserving of the grant partially because 85% of their patients are city residents and they did not receive grant money for their renovations.
Ruggiero said the city won’t need to cut projects and they will apply the $225,000 to one of the ARPA projects.
