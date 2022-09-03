Clarks donate to Friends of Hospice in lieu of wedding favors

OSWEGO – Courtney and Kyle Clark chose to donate to the Friends of Oswego County Hospice (FOCH), in lieu of wedding favors in memory of Roger T. Clark, the groom’s father, it was announced by Elena Twiss, executive director, FOCH. Courtney Clark, right, presents the donation to Terry Richardson, FOCH board member. Friends of Oswego County Hospice is the giving hand to enhance the time patients and their families have together by providing financial assistance and volunteer support to the Oswego County Hospice Program. For additional information, visit www.friendsofhospice.org, or call 315-343-5223.
