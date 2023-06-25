CLAYTON — The Clayton area Knights of Columbus, Council 350, celebrated 125 years of council achievement on June 12 with a celebratory Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Ogdensburg Dioceses Bishop Terry R. LaValley presiding, with the Rev. Arthur LaBaff and others assisting.
Following Mass, over 75 members of the council, including members of the auxiliary, gathered at the C-Way Restaurant to further honor the 125-year achievement. Bishop LaValley presided at the head table for the dinner event. At the conclusion of the evening celebrations, Council 350 outgoing Grand Knight Robert Heckmann turned over the gavel to incoming Grand Knight Jack Lucia.
The Thousand Islands Council 350 was granted its charter on June 12, 1898, with 44 charter members. Notable mentions in its history include highlighting that the late William Monteith was a 63-year member and served the council as financial secretary for over 50 years. Gerald Bazinet had served as treasurer for 30 years. Charlie Stage served the most years as Grand Knight, 12 years.
Current 50 or more year members include Peter Brabant, 67 years; Edward Wallace, 66 years; James Reinman, 63 years; Mike Colello, 62 years; George Hinerth, 62 years; Walt Christensen, 61 years; Fr. Doug Comstock, 56 years; Milton Cutway, 53 years; Bob Heffernan, 52 years and Glenn Abbott, 52 years.
In its field of charity, the Clayton Council contributes annually through the “Pennies from Heaven” campaign that began in 1990. Since then, the council has supported seminarians annually. Last year, nine seminarians were supported with $1,000 each. To date, the program has exceeded $185,000 in donations. The council recently awarded $500 in high school scholarships, conducted three blood drives netting over 60 pints and provided donation to the Knights of Columbus Ukraine Disaster Fund.
