Clayton composer writes musical thank-you to River Hospital

CLAYTON — The Clayton Community Band tonight will debut a “march” by a prolific local composer who was once nominated for a Pulitzer Prize.
Augusta (“Gussie”) N. Cecconi-Bates, Clayton, is a versatile composer. Her “Essences of the North Country, A Musical Tribute to the Tug Hill Plateau” was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in music in 2001. The piece for chamber orchestra, commissioned by Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust, features the Utica Symphony Orchestra and Augusta’s 1976 composition, “Tug Hill Suite.” Each of the four movements are preceded by descriptive poetry written by Mark L. Pierce.
More history is reflected in Augusta’s one-woman opera, “Molly Brant,” which in 2003 was also nominated for a Pulitzer. The piece, which premiered in Kingston, Ontario, in 2003, is heavy on narrative, with five songs. Other performances include a 2006 production at Lake Ontario Playhouse in Sackets Harbor.
Her four-act opera “Molly of the Mohawks” grew out of “Molly Brant.’’ It celebrates the life of a Canadian heroine and Mohawk matriarch during the reign of King George III. Molly Brant, Mohawk leader, sister of the Loyalist warrior chief Joseph Brant and respected Kingston, Ontario resident, risked her life to help her people and King George III.
At 7 tonight at the Clayton Opera House, as part of its opening concert for the year, the Clayton Community Band will premiere Cecconi-Bates’s, “Our River Hospital March.”
For Ms. Cecconi-Bates, the composition is a personal and musical thank-you to River Hospital, Alexandria Bay. She said she nearly died from pneumonia in 2018 and was a patient at River Hospital for nearly nine days. She came out “a well person again.” In return, she wanted to give something back to the hospital and began thinking of a composition.
Ms. Cecconi-Bates said she originally composed “Our River Hospital March” for the Alexandria Central School Band under the direction of Daniel Hammond.
“Unfortunately,’ Covid hit just about then (early 2020), and Dan has since moved to Thousand Islands Central School in a different capacity than music,” Ms. Cecconi-Bates said.
Mr. Hammond is an assistant principal at the district.
Ms. Cecconi-Bates contacted Richard E. Badour, director of the Clayton Community Band. The pair tweaked the final product for the band and for its premiere tonight.
The Clayton Community Band opens its season tonight. In addition to “Our River Hospital March,” selections will include music from many styles and time periods. The band is looking forward to presenting a full season of concerts this year with some special features celebrating Clayton’s sesquicentennial. Concerts will include a patriotic celebration on June 28 along with performances on Aug. 23, Oct. 11 and finishing off the season with a holiday concert on Nov. 29. Tickets are $6 ($8 for center balcony) and are available in advance at the Clayton Opera House box office located at 405 Riverside Drive, by calling the opera house at (315)-686-2200 or by visiting the website www.claytonoperahouse.com.
Ms. Cecconi-Bates said she feels a “march” is an appropriate thank-you from her to the hospital.
“John Philip Sousa wrote a lot of marches dedicated to various organizations, so it seemed appropriate to make a march and suggest that health workers march on daily to help patients — march to better health,” she said.
