Clean-up events

OSWEGO — To celebrate Earth Day, Upstate Hearing Solutions will hold clean-up Oswego events from noon to 3 p.m. on April 24 and 25.

On April 24 clean-up will be at Fort Ontario, 1 E. Fourth St., Oswego. On April 25 clean-up will be at Lake View Park, 2 East 10 1/2 St., by Woodchucks.

Participants will have to sign a waiver. A sign up sheet will be at the events. The first 25 people to help out will receive a free T-shirt and a complimentary hearing test voucher.

Kinney Drugs will provide two sharp containers.

Handheld grabbers, recycling bags, gloves (donated by Lowe’s) and bottle water will be provided.

